Image Source : FILE Covid-19: 2 more cases surface in Maharashtra, total 22

With two more testing positive for coronavirus in Yavatmal, the total number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 22 on Saturday, officials said.

District Collector M.D. Singh informed the media that the two patients are among nine persons with a recent history of travelling to Dubai. The seven others tested negative.

With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment include 10 in Pune, four each in Mumbai and Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.

