Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Covaxin for those above 45 years to last only one day: Delhi govt.

Delhi has only one day of Covaxin stock left for those aged above 45, healthcare and frontline workers while Covishield doses for this category can last up to five days, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.

Delhi has so far received 44.94 lakh vaccine doses for this age group, of which 41.68 lakh have been administered, she said.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, 1.18 lakh people in Delhi were vaccinated on May 15 and around 10.5 lakh people have taken both vaccine doses so far.

After Sunday evening, the city will have only one day of Covaxin stock and five days of Covishield doses left for those aged 45 years and above. We appeal to the central government to immediately make more vaccines available for this category, she said.

The capital has received 8.17 lakh doses for the 18-44 age group so far, of which 5.25 lakh have been used till Sunday morning, she said.

“Since we have exhausted the Covaxin stock for this category, all such vaccination centres have been shut. We have six days of Covishield stock left,” she said.

We appeal to the Centre to provide more doses of Covaxin and Covishield. If Covaxin cannot be arranged, more doses of Covishield should be given to keep the inoculation drive going, she said.

Latest India News