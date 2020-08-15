Image Source : FILE COVAXIN phase 2 trials to be held in September; GMCH to be one of the sites

India's indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, COVAXIN, has already shown successful results in phase 1 clinical trials. Now, for phase 2 clinical trials, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been chosen as one of the sites. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday has said that GMCH is set to be one of the centers for the phase 2 clinical trial of COVAXIN.

The minister also said that Assam could play a proactive role in the manufacturing of an effective vaccine for coronavirus, which has infected over 2.5 million people across India.

“The Phase 1 clinical trial of Covaxin has been successfully completed. I am happy to announce that Bharat Biotech and ICMR have initiated formalities for making GMCH as one of the centers for Phase 2 clinical trials of the vaccine," Sarma said.

The phase 2 trials for COVAXIN are expected to be carried out in the month of September.

"Communications are on and there is 99 per cent probability that the GMCH will participate in the phase 2 trial and if it happens, then Assam will also have a role in the production of the vaccine," the health minister said at the launch of a special plasma donation campaign in the state of Assam organized by the BJP on Friday.

The process of the manufacturing of the vaccine has been boosted across the world with several nations coming up with their own candidate. Russia is the first country to have already registered an effective coronavirus vaccine -- Sputnik V.

