Court to hear NEET UG paper leak case on Aug 3, asks CBI to file all annexures in charge sheet

New Delhi:

The Special Fast Track Court on Wednesday listed the chargesheet in NEET UG 2026 paper leak case for consideration on August 3. The court granted 3 more days to CBI to file all the annexure in the charge sheet as the record is voluminous. The court pointed out that there no statement, list of documents have been filed with the chargesheet. The CBI said that the records are voluminous these are being scanned. In the NEET UG paper leak case, the CBI also informed the Rouse Avenue Court that the charge sheet spans 20,000 pages.

The court noted that a list of documents, statements, and evidence was attached to the charge sheet. The court asked the CBI about the whereabouts of the statements and other documents cited in the charge sheet.

CBI seeks time to file the annexure documents

The CBI sought time to file the annexure documents. The CBI informed the court that the 20,000 pages of annexure documents were currently being scanned. The next hearing in the case at the Rouse Avenue Court is scheduled for August 3.

The CBI on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against 13 accused in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, including three paper experts, two associated with coaching centres, middlemen and a number of beneficiary candidates.

CBI invokes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust

In its charge sheet filed before a special court, the CBI invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under the BNS for the alleged offence of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

"The CBI cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in this charge sheet. All 13 chargesheeted persons are in judicial custody as on date," the agency's spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. The agency attached digital forensic analysis reports, handwriting expert opinions and academic experts' opinions regarding leaked questions in its charge sheet.

"These reports confirmed the role of the accused in circulation of leaked questions prior to the date of examination," the spokesperson said. The CBI was handed over the probe on May 12 regarding irregularities and allegations of paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 Examinaton held on May 3. The examination was cancelled and later a re-examination was held on June 21.

NEET paper leak issue snowballed into political issue after Gen Z protest

The NEET paper leak issue snowballed into a major political issue as a group of 'Gen Z' led by the Cockroach Janta Party launched a massive protest at Jantar Mantar, which led to the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

After registering the FIR, the CBI swung into action, raiding 92 locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other states. During its two-month-long probe, it unearthed the conspiracy from the source of the leak to the beneficiary candidates, leading to the "identification of the chain".

The CBI has named three arrested National Testing Agency subject experts -- PV Kulkarni (chemistry), Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (biology) and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (physics) as accused in the case. Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor, Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics faculty at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching centre and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar of a Latur-based coaching centre were also arrested and named in the charge sheet, officials said.

"Several middlemen who have sourced and distributed these leaked questions have also been identified and arrested. Two individuals associated with coaching institutes have also been arrested for obtaining these leaked question papers from the above experts," the CBI spokesperson said.

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