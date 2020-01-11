Court asks Delhi Police to dispel arrested protesters CAA doubts

Image Source : FILE People during a protest against CAA.

In an unusual move, a court, while granting bail to 12 accused in the violent anti-CAA protest case, directed them to appear before the Investigating Officer concerned who would dispel their doubts about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"...applicants shall put their appearance on the 19th of January, 2020 between 2 to 4 p.m. at PS Seema Puri, where the I0/SHO shall make endeavour to remove the doubts of the applicants in respect of CAA," said Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra.

The court also asked the accused persons to join the investigation as and when called by the IO and also directed them "not to do any act which may disturb the public peace".

The applicants were also directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each and one surety of like amount.

Stone-pelting and incidents of arson and vandalism were reported on December 20 from Daryaganj in old Delhi and Seemapuri in east Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, police said.

In Seemapuri, an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police had suffered minor injuries, it said.