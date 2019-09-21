Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Couple, son killed as rally car hits motorcycle in Rajasthan's Barmer

A couple and their minor son were killed when a car participating in a rally hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Saturday, police said.

Narendra, his wife Pushpa and their son Jitendra died on the spot in the incident which occurred near Hotarda village, they said.

Some locals gathered at the accident site later and staged a protest, police said.

The bodies have not been handed over the family yet, they said.

