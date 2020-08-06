Couple found dead in Lucknow hotel

Image Source : INDIA TV FILE

A young couple was found inside a hotel in Krishna Nagar in the Uttar Pradesh capital. No suicide note has been recovered.

According to ACP Deepak Kumar, the staff of the hotel informed the police about the couple after they discovered their bodies in one of their rooms.

The girl has been identified as Nancy while the boy is Rahul. Nancy's body was found on the bed while Rahul's was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling.

Nancy's family had filed a complaint at the Sarojini Nagar police station, alleging that the girl had been lured away by Rahul.

The identification was done by respective families after which the bodies were sent for post mortem.

A forensic team was called to collect samples from the spot.

"We are interrogating the two families and also the hotel staff. We have learnt that Nancy and Rahul knew each other since the past four years," the ACP said.

