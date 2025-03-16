Countries should compete, but without conflict: PM Modi's response to Lex Fridman's India-China question While speaking on myriad topics, PM Modi in the three-hour long podcast said that India’s focus is to ensure differences with China do not turn into disputes and instead of discord emphasis is put on dialogue.

In an extensive podcast with American research scientist Lex Fridman, that touched upon geopolitics and current international issues of importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on India and China’s relationship. He said that both countries should compete in a healthy and natural way, however, it should not turn into a conflict.

While speaking on myriad topics, PM Modi in the three-hour long podcast said that India’s focus is to ensure differences with China do not turn into disputes and instead of discord emphasis is put on dialogue.

“We want India and China to compete in a healthy and natural way; competition is not bad but it should never turn into conflict. Our focus is to ensure differences don't turn into disputes; instead of discord, we emphasise on dialogue,” PM Modi said.

"India and China have ancient civilisations with deep connections and border tensions are easing," he added

PM Modi expressed optimism that the “trust, enthusiasm and energy” in the bilateral ties with China would slowly return after a “five-year gap” sparked by border tensions between both countries.

Return to normalcy at border: PM Modi

The relationship between India and China soured after a four-year-long military standoff, which began after Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a violent confrontation in Galwan Valley in May 2020.

On October 21 of last year, India announced that it had reached an agreement with China regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, marking a significant breakthrough in resolving the standoff.

Responding to a question on whether his friendship with Xi would help defuse tensions, PM Modi said, "In 2020, the incidents along the border created significant tensions between our countries. However, after my recent meeting with President Xi, we have seen a return to normalcy at the border. We are now working to restore conditions to how they were before 2020."

In October of last year, PM Modi met Xi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, marking their first meeting in five years since the standoff. During the meeting, both leaders endorsed the India-China agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and issued instructions to reinstate various bilateral dialogue mechanisms.