CBI summons Sameer Wankhede, asks him to appear tomorrow | DETAILS

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede asking him to appear before them tomorrow (May 18). The probing agency has directed him to appear before the CBI Mumbai office in connection with a corruption case in Star Kid Aryan Khan's drugs cruise matter.

Wankhede and 4 others were booked

Earlier, CBI registered a corruption case against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede along with others. A search operation was conducted at 29 locations including Mumbai, Ranchi, Kanpur, Delhi on May 12. Sameer Wankhede and 4 others were booked under the Prevention of Corruption and IPC sections.

He demanded bribes in lieu of settling Case No. 94/2021 registered by NCB

After the investigation, the vigilance team of NCB requested the CBI to investigate the matter. Investigation revealed that the Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB and other accused had demanded bribes in lieu of settling Case No. 94/2021 registered by NCB and also took some money.

Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede had come to the limelight following the high-profile October 2021 raids by the NCB on a Mumbai cruise after which the agency had arrested Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and 19 others and claimed to have seized some narcotics too. The NCB had later given a clean chit to Aryan Khan.

Wankhede demanded Rs 25 crore

The CBI in its FIR has alleged that Wankhede and others demanded Rs 25 cr in the Cordelia Cruise Aryan Khan case and took Rs 50 lakh as extortion.

Earlier, Thane police had also registered an FIR against Narcotics Control Bureau's former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for alleged forgery in connection with a licence which he had procured for a bar and hotel owned by him in Navi Mumbai.

Wankhede, who was being probed for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate for getting a government job, was given a clean chit by the caste scrutiny committee.

