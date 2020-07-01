Image Source : FILE IMAGE Coronil, Swasari available across India from today, no dispute with Ayush ministry: Swami Ramdev

Swami Ramdev has stated that Patanjali's COVID-19 medicines Coronil and Swasari will now be available in markets across India. He said that any dispute that was there with the Ayush ministry has been resolved and we will sell Coronil and Swasari across India from today.

"Coronil and Swasari will be available in India from today. Ayush Ministry has used the term 'COVID management' for our medicine and not 'COVID cure'. We are making it available across the country from Rajasthan to Maharashtra," Swami Ramdev said.

He further added that there was no reason why only allopathic treatments could get medicine status and not Ayurvedic medicine.

"The trial carried out by Patanjali found that in three days 69% and in 7 days 100% of patients suffering from COVID-19 tested negative. We have found that our trials were able to control the factors that lead to a person's conditioning worsening due to coronavirus. We have followed all the protocols. These protocols were not set by Swami Ramdev or Patanjali but by modern medical sciences," the Yoga guru said.

He further went on to say, "whatever protocols have been set by modern medical science, according to them, we have made Coronil with use of Ashwagandha, Giloy, Tulsi. If you have differences of opinion with Swami Ramdev or Acharya Balakrishnan then criticize them, but at least have a soft heart towards people who are suffering from COVID-19 and might benefit from our medicines."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage