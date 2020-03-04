Coronavirus in India: What international travellers flying to India must know

File

The deadly coronavirus has claimed over 3,000 lives across the globe so far. Now it has landed in India with a number of cases being reported from throughout the country. The government has stringent measures in check to prevent the spread of the virus, especially for international travellers who are flying to India. Here's what all the foreign travellers coming to India must know:

Thermal Screening

All passengers of international flights have to go through a thermal scanner. Thermal screening is a process of detecting radiation. The amount of radiation emitted by an object increases with temperature. Therefore, it allows one to see variations in temperature. If someone has a fever, thermal screening will allow to detect them and the person can be further tested for coronavirus. Thermal sensors have been installed at 21 airports across the country.

Protective gears

Travellers are being provided with surgical masks and gloves at airports. Infact, there are a number of hand sanitising points at terminals. One must make use of the facilities provided at the airports to prevent any spread of the COVID-19 virus. The DGCA has also asked all airlines and airports to ensure that each aircraft is subjected to disinfection process.

"All ground handling staff entering inbound and outbound international flights shall be provided with personnel protective equipments (PPEs) and such PPEs shall be disposed of in an appropriate manner after each flight," the DGCA circular said. PPEs stand for protective gears like surgical masks, gloves, disposable shoe covers, it said.

