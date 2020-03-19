Image Source : FILE Coronavirus: Vistara to operate 7 flights from Delhi to Kathmandu and Singapore between March 20-22

Vistara on Thursday announced that it will operate seven international flights from Delhi to Kathmandu and Singapore between March 20 and March 22 in the interest of customer convenience. Meanwhile, amid coronavirus pandemic, the central government announced on Thursday evening that no international flight would be allowed to land in the country from March 22 to March 29.

"In the interest of customer convenience, Vistara will operate seven international flights between March 20 and March 22 to or from Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore," the airline said in a statement.

"Subsequently, Vistara will temporarily suspend its international operations from 23 March 2020 to 15 April 2020. Customers booked on the affected flights will be fully refunded. Vistara will continue to review the situation and make appropriate changes to the network," the airline noted.