GOI forms task force for coronavirus vaccine distribution

The government of India has formed a task force which will overlook the distribution of vaccine in the country. As per reports, the task force comprises representatives from all relevant ministries and institutions which will be involved in the smooth distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country once it is available in the market.

As per Hindustan Times report, the task force will overlook all aspects of COVID-19 vaccine plan, from the identification of the vaccine to buying to financing the purchase to distribution and administration.

The panel will be led by Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul and co-chaired by health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, HT quoted unnamed sources. The task force will pick the vaccine or vaccine or the number of vaccines that India will buy to cater for its 1.3 billion population.

Several vaccine candidates across the world are in the climax stages of clinical trials. Pharmaceutical majors like AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer are all finalizing their potential vaccine candidates which could be launched by the end of this year or early next year.

