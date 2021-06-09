Image Source : PTI UP: Vials of COVID-19 vaccine go missing from Aligarh's primary health centre

Aligarh police on Tuesday registered a case of missing vials of vaccine from the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Naurangabad. Raghvendra Singh, CO City, Aligarh said "Health Department's official filed a complaint that vials of COVID vaccines are missing from Primary Health Centre in Naurangabad." He further said that a case has been registered at the Gandhi Park police station under the relevant section and an investigation is being done.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload surged to 16,99,787 on Tuesday with 797 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 21,425 as 94 more people succumbed to the disease.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 50, followed by 33 from Pilibhit, 31 from Gorakhpur, 29 from Varanasi, 27 from Kanpur Nagar, 25 from Meerut, 24 from Siddharthnagar, 23 from Kushinagar, 22 from Allahabad, 21 from Ghaziabad and 20 each from Muzaffarnagar and Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the latest deaths, 15 were reported from Kanpur Nagar; nine from Gorakhpur; seven from Bareilly; five each from Agra, Mathura and Unnao; four each from Jhansi, Hardoi and Amroha; and three each from Lucknow, Meerut, Allahabad and Shahjahanpur.

Varanasi, Kushinagar, Bulandshahr, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Hapur and Auraiya reported two deaths each; and Gautam Buddh Nagar, Rae Bareli, Ghazipur, Barabanki, Maharajganj, Moradabad, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Fatehpur and Kanpur Dehat one each.

