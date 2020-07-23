Image Source : FILE PHOTO India's coronavirus vaccine trials begin in Chennai's SRM Medical Hospital

Chennai's SRM Medical Hospital has begun the first phase of human clinical trials of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. SRM is one of 12 institutions across India that will carry out the trials of COVAXIN, the coronavirus vaccine indigenously developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.

Trials have also been initiated in several other places including Delhi, Goa, Patna amongst other places.

Meanwhile, in Pune, Serum Institute of India has begun manufacturing of th Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine that has been developed jointly by the esteemed Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage