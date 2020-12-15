'Can't deny chances of adverse events once COVID vaccination begins': Health Ministry alerts states, UTs

Image Source : AP FILE IMAGE

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted states and union territories of any adverse event that may occur once COVID-19 vaccination begins in the country. A ministry official said the chances of adverse events could not be ruled out, adding that such incidents were reported from various countries where immunisation had begun.

"Adverse events following immunisation is a critical issue. When we undertake a universal immunisation program, which has been done for decades, then some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women after vaccination. So, we cannot deny chances of an adverse event when COVID-19 vaccination begins. The countries where immunisation has already begun, especially in the UK, adverse events took place on the very first day. So it is essential that states and UTs prepare for this too," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary in the health ministry, said today.

He said about 29000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators will be used in the entire process. All these equipment have already reached state governments, the secretary told reporters.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog's Dr. VK Paul informed that the Drugs Controller General of India granted clearance for clinical trials for another vaccine candidate from India. Genoa company, with the help of government's research agency Department of Biotechnology, has developed a vaccine. At present, six vaccines were undergoing trials in the country, VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said.

