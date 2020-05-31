Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Coronavirus, State Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said on Sunday. Meanwhile, 22 people including his family members and staff have also tested positive.

Earlier, the cabinet minister's wife and former minister Amrita Rawat also tested positive following which she was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh.

"Her report has come and she has tested positive for coronavirus. She is being admitted to hospital as per the state protocol," District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava told ANI.

