Ray of Hope? US tops list of number of coronavirus recoveries so far

Coronavirus cases across the world have already crossed 30 lakh-mark. By Tuesday night, total number of coronavirus cases hit a new high of 30,99,990. The death toll rose too. 2,13,707 patients have lost their hard-fought battle against coronavirus so far. On a brighter note however, 9 lakh 44 thousand and thirty three coronavirus patients across the globe have successfully recovered from Covid-19.

The highlight of Tuesday's tally was USA topping the chart of most patients successfully cured of coronavirus. Let's have a look at numbers.

Which country has the maximum number of coronavirus cases?

In spite of some positive developments, the USA remains the worst affected country. There have been 10,17,155 coronavirus infections in the country so far. Spain (2,32,128) and Italy (2,01,505) are distant in this this list though they are on second and third spot.

Which country has seen maximum number of new Covid-19 cases?

Again, it was USA that saw maximum number of new cases on Tuesday. 6799 new infections were detected in the US on Tuesday. US was followed by Russia that reported 6411 new coronavirus cases. Spain (2706) detected third highest number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Where have maximum number of coronavirus deaths occurred?

Being the new epicentre of global coronavirus pandemic, the USA (57,203) has recorded maximum number of deaths so far. Italy (27,359) and Spain (23,822) are second and third in this list.

Where have most number of coronavirus recoveries taken place?

Though everything appears grim for the US, there may be some hope for the coronavirus-hit country as it tops the chart of maximum number of cured patients. Until recently, Germany was the consistent topper in this list but for now, it's the US.

On Tuesday number of cured patients in USA was 1,39,927. Spain (1,23,903) and Germany (1,17,400) were at second and third position.

