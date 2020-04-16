Coronavirus in Telangana: 50 new COVID-19 cases reported; tally at 700. Check district-wise list

Coronavirus in Telangana: 50 new COVID-19 cases reported

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Telangana has crossed 700-mark on Thursday after 50 new cases were detected in the state. However, 496 are active positive cases in undergoing treatment at hospitals. Out of these, 240 patients are getting treatment at GHMC, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, 18 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

So far, 68 persons were discharged on Thursday in Telangana, taking the total number of recovered patients to 186 in the state.

Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender said on Thursday that the Tablighi Jamaat members had a major role in the spread of coronavirus in the state.

As per the Telangana health ministry, the contamination process in 159 clusters of 13 districts in the state is done.

In the daily presser the Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that Bhadradri and Kothagudem are the only two districts in Telangana which have no coronavirus cases in the last 14 days.

