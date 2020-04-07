Coronavirus in Telangana: With 30 fresh COVID-19 cases tally rises to 308. Check district-wise list

Image Source : TWITTER@HEALTHMINISTER Coronavirus in Telangana

Telangana on Monday reported 30 fresh cases of coronavirus. With that the COVID-19 tally of active cases in the state went up to 308, as per Telangana health ministry. Meanwhile, 12 coronavirus patients were also discharged from Secunderabad's Gandhi Hospital on Monday after their recovery. All the COVID-19 patients in the state are being treated at Gandhi Hospital. A total of 11 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in state so far.

"In view of Covid-19 global pandemic, the state of Telangana has strengthened surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures against the possible spread of disease," read the official media bulletein by the health ministry of Telangana.

With 133 active cases of coronavirus, the capital city Hyderabad has emerged as the hotspot in the state. However, 21 people have been cured and discharged in Hyderabad after they tested COVID-19 negative.

District-wise list of coronavirus cases in Telangana

District-wise list of coronavirus cases in Telangana

Telangana's fight against coronavirus

Telangana Chief Minister K Chadrasekhar Reddy had conducted a high level review meeting with the Minister for Medical Healthand Family Welfare, Chief Secretary of State, Special Chief Secretary Medical, Health and Family welfare, All senior officials and Doctors.

He announced a 10 per cent incentive over the Gross salary to all the health staff in the state. As per state's health ministry, there is no evidence of community transmission in Telangana till date.

As per state's health ministry, there is no evidence of community transmission in Telangana till now.

Telangana CM KCR suggested COVID-19 lockdown extension till June 30

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday suggested that the Coronavirus Lockdown shall continue in the state for two more weeks after April 14. Earlier, it was reported that KCR has extended the lockdown from April 14 to June 3. KCR took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3. However, no official announcement has been made on the extension yet as of now.

ALSO READ | Telangana CM KCR suggests extension of COVID-19 lockdown for 2 more weeks

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News