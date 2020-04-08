Coronavirus in Telangana: With 40 new COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 348. Check district-wise list

Image Source : Coronavirus in Telangana

The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana on Tuesday rose to 348 after 40 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in a day, according to Telangana Health Department. So far, 11 people died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana while 45 people were cured and discharged from the hospital.

The new cases of coronavirus in Telangana also includes a 23-day-old baby. The infant was among the three COVID-19 cases reported at Mahabubnagar in the state on Tuesday.

All the three cases were found to have been infected by those who returned after attending a religious congregation in Delhi, an official release said.

Hyderabad has the highest number of COVID-19 patients with 150 active cases, followed by Nizamabad with 36 active cases and Warangal Urban with 23 active cases of coronavirus.

District-wise coronavirus list

Telangana's fight against coronavirus

As per the health ministry of Telangana, no evidence of community transmission has been found yet in the state. The Chief Secretary conducts daily video conferencing with all concerned officials from 9 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, six diagnostic labs are being functioned 24/7 to meet the demand.

Earlier, State Health Minister E Rajender said he and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao visited the Sports Complex at Gachibowli here and a medical college at Moinabad on the outskirts as part of measures to gear up to tackle the spread of the virus.

The sports complex has been converted into a 1,500-bed hospital following the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a record time, he said. ICU and ventilators are also being arranged at the facility.

He noted that all 22 private medical colleges in the state are being readied for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Around 12,000 beds have been readied in the private medical colleges. The state government is procuring more PPE kits and N-95 masks.

The state government has discussed the COVID-19 situation with a team from WHO, who have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being made by it, he claimed.

The Chief Minister favours extension of lockdown beyond April 14 as social distancing is the only way to control the virus in a country like India, Rajender added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Delhi: With 51 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 576; death toll at 9

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News