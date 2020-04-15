Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 38 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths in a day

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 38 new COVID-19 cases reported

The total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu reaches 1,242 after 38 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the contagious virus also claimed two lives in the state today. The total number of deaths in the State now stands at 14. So far, 81 COVID-19 patients have been recovered and 12 people have lost their lives.

A 47-year-old man with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, who also tested positive for coronavirus, died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital here and a 59-year-old man who was in the intensive care unit of a private hospital also succumbed to the illness caused by the contagion, the Minister told reporters.

Out of the 38 new cases, 34 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at west Delhi's Nizammudin area.

Tamil Nadu is the third worst-hit state in India due to novel coronavirus after Maharashtra and Delhi. Chennai had the highest number of COVID-19 cases with around 150 confirmed infections so far, followed by Coimbatore with over 60 cases. Out of 38 districts in the state, 33 have reported novel coronavirus cases till now.

Three others had a contact history and another was a doctor pursuing postgraduation.

