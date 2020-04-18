Image Source : ANI Tamil Nadu reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, state tally stands at 1,372

Tamil Nadu reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,372, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar said on Saturday. However, 82 people were discharged today after they tested negative for COVID-19. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 15 patients have been recovered so far.

On the other hand, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Umanath said, "We are procuring rapid antibody test kits from the same company which supplied kits to the Centre. We procured 24,000 kits and received 12,000 kits from the Central government. So in total, we have 36,000 kits in the State."

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said that the Tamil Nadu is among those states which have the highest percentage of coronavirus cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat besides Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

However, CM Palaniswami earlier said that it was a disease of the rich, indicating it has largely affected the affluent.

"It is a disease of the rich. People who had travelled abroad or to other states have imported it (to Tamil Nadu). It did not originate here," he said.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu received 24,000 rapid test kits from China to screen for coronavirus and the state government has sought 50,000 more from the Centre, announced CM K Palaniswami.

