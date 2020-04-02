Image Source : COVID-19: 15 associated with Tablighi event in Odisha test negative

The Odisha government has traced and tested 20 persons associated with the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, but reports of 15 of them have come negative for coronavirus, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Of these 15 people, 12 are from Rourkela, each one from Kendrapara, Cuttack and Ganjam district, it said, adding that the remaining five reports are awaited.

Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as an epicenter for the spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15.

Six people who died in Telangana and one in Jammu and Kashmir had attended the congregation.

In Delhi alone, 24 participants tested positive for the disease. By Wednesday morning, a total of 2,346 persons were evacuated from the center, of whom 536 were hospitalized, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

