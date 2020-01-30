Image Source : AP Another coronavirus suspect under scanner in Jaipur

After a person suspected for coronavirus tested negative, another suspected case was admitted to SMS Hospital, here on Wednesday. A resident of Chomu (Jaipur), the man had returned from China on January 13. His blood samples have been sent to the National Virology Lab in Pune and the report is awaited, according to health officials.

Addressing a review meeting on Thursday, Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health), said 18 passengers had arrived in Rajasthan from China in January. Two persons with initial symptoms were screened and tested. One person tested negative, and other's reports were awaited, he said.

To improve awareness, video conferencing was organised during the day with the central health ministry for the state health officials.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba and Health Secretary Priti Sudan called all state Health Secretaries to take stock of the situation. A discharge protocol would be issued soon for coronavirus patients, they said and added, the situation was under control.

Singh said the Centre had asked people who came to India from China after January 15 to stay at home for at least 14 days and get all tests done as directed by the medical team. They should also avoid contact with others, he added.

