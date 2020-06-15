11,502 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 3.32 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.32 lakh-mark taking positive cases toll to 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases 1,69,798 recovered and 9,520 deaths, as per health ministry's figures released on Monday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are among the worst-hit states in the country as cases continue to surge. Meanwhile today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting to "review management of COVID-19 situation" in Delhi.
According to sources, the Delhi unit of the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be represented at the meeting. Senior officials of the Delhi and the central governments will also be present.
In another development, Railways said it has deployed 204 of such coaches in four states so far after, with 54 coaches being deployed at Delhi's Shakurbasti railway station maintenance depot, officials said. Railway officials said that the number in the capital will be scaled up to 500 in the coming days.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|Andhra Pradesh
|2765
|3314
|84
|6163
|Arunachal Pradesh
|84
|7
|0
|91
|Assam
|2081
|1960
|8
|4049
|Bihar
|2261
|4170
|39
|6470
|Chandigarh
|54
|293
|5
|352
|Chhattisgarh
|891
|763
|8
|1662
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|34
|2
|0
|36
|Delhi
|24032
|15823
|1327
|41182
|Goa
|490
|74
|0
|564
|Gujarat
|5742
|16325
|1477
|23544
|Haryana
|4117
|3003
|88
|7208
|Himachal Pradesh
|174
|337
|7
|518
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2593
|2389
|59
|5041
|Jharkhand
|832
|905
|8
|1745
|Karnataka
|2959
|3955
|86
|7000
|Kerala
|1340
|1102
|19
|2461
|Ladakh
|468
|80
|1
|549
|Madhya Pradesh
|2666
|7677
|459
|10802
|Maharashtra
|53030
|50978
|3950
|107958
|Manipur
|367
|91
|0
|458
|Meghalaya
|18
|25
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|111
|1
|0
|112
|Nagaland
|80
|88
|0
|168
|Odisha
|1190
|2708
|11
|3909
|Puducherry
|98
|91
|5
|194
|Punjab
|717
|2356
|67
|3140
|Rajasthan
|2836
|9566
|292
|12694
|Sikkim
|64
|4
|0
|68
|Tamil Nadu
|19679
|24547
|435
|44661
|Telangana
|2412
|2377
|185
|4974
|Tripura
|760
|315
|1
|1076
|Uttarakhand
|684
|1111
|24
|1819
|Uttar Pradesh
|4948
|8268
|399
|13615
|West Bengal
|5552
|5060
|475
|11087
|Cases being reassigned to states
|6972
|6972
|Total#
|153106
|169798
|9520
|332424
