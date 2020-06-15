Monday, June 15, 2020
     
11,502 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 3.32 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.32 lakh-mark taking positive cases toll to 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases 1,69,798 recovered and 9,520 deaths, as per health ministry's figures released on Monday.

New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2020 9:50 IST
Image Source : AP

An ambulance driver who works for HelpNow, an initiative to help the stretched services of first responders, is assisted by his helper to wear the face mask before picking up a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.32 lakh-mark taking positive cases toll to 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases 1,69,798 recovered and 9,520 deaths, as per health ministry's figures released on Monday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are among the worst-hit states in the country as cases continue to surge. Meanwhile today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting to "review management of COVID-19 situation" in Delhi.

According to sources, the Delhi unit of the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be represented at the meeting. Senior officials of the Delhi and the central governments will also be present.

In another development, Railways said it has deployed 204 of such coaches in four states so far after, with 54 coaches being deployed at Delhi's Shakurbasti railway station maintenance depot, officials said. Railway officials said that the number in the capital will be scaled up to 500 in the coming days.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38
Andhra Pradesh 2765 3314 84 6163
Arunachal Pradesh 84 7 0 91
Assam 2081 1960 8 4049
Bihar 2261 4170 39 6470
Chandigarh 54 293 5 352
Chhattisgarh 891 763 8 1662
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 34 2 0 36
Delhi 24032 15823 1327 41182
Goa 490 74 0 564
Gujarat 5742 16325 1477 23544
Haryana 4117 3003 88 7208
Himachal Pradesh 174 337 7 518
Jammu and Kashmir 2593 2389 59 5041
Jharkhand 832 905 8 1745
Karnataka 2959 3955 86 7000
Kerala 1340 1102 19 2461
Ladakh 468 80 1 549
Madhya Pradesh 2666 7677 459 10802
Maharashtra 53030 50978 3950 107958
Manipur 367 91 0 458
Meghalaya 18 25 1 44
Mizoram 111 1 0 112
Nagaland 80 88 0 168
Odisha 1190 2708 11 3909
Puducherry 98 91 5 194
Punjab 717 2356 67 3140
Rajasthan 2836 9566 292 12694
Sikkim 64 4 0 68
Tamil Nadu 19679 24547 435 44661
Telangana 2412 2377 185 4974
Tripura 760 315 1 1076
Uttarakhand 684 1111 24 1819
Uttar Pradesh 4948 8268 399 13615
West Bengal 5552 5060 475 11087
Cases being reassigned to states 6972     6972
Total# 153106 169798 9520 332424

