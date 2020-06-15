11,502 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 3.32 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP An ambulance driver who works for HelpNow, an initiative to help the stretched services of first responders, is assisted by his helper to wear the face mask before picking up a COVID-19 patient in Mumbai.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.32 lakh-mark taking positive cases toll to 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases 1,69,798 recovered and 9,520 deaths, as per health ministry's figures released on Monday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are among the worst-hit states in the country as cases continue to surge. Meanwhile today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting to "review management of COVID-19 situation" in Delhi.

According to sources, the Delhi unit of the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be represented at the meeting. Senior officials of the Delhi and the central governments will also be present.

In another development, Railways said it has deployed 204 of such coaches in four states so far after, with 54 coaches being deployed at Delhi's Shakurbasti railway station maintenance depot, officials said. Railway officials said that the number in the capital will be scaled up to 500 in the coming days.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38 Andhra Pradesh 2765 3314 84 6163 Arunachal Pradesh 84 7 0 91 Assam 2081 1960 8 4049 Bihar 2261 4170 39 6470 Chandigarh 54 293 5 352 Chhattisgarh 891 763 8 1662 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 34 2 0 36 Delhi 24032 15823 1327 41182 Goa 490 74 0 564 Gujarat 5742 16325 1477 23544 Haryana 4117 3003 88 7208 Himachal Pradesh 174 337 7 518 Jammu and Kashmir 2593 2389 59 5041 Jharkhand 832 905 8 1745 Karnataka 2959 3955 86 7000 Kerala 1340 1102 19 2461 Ladakh 468 80 1 549 Madhya Pradesh 2666 7677 459 10802 Maharashtra 53030 50978 3950 107958 Manipur 367 91 0 458 Meghalaya 18 25 1 44 Mizoram 111 1 0 112 Nagaland 80 88 0 168 Odisha 1190 2708 11 3909 Puducherry 98 91 5 194 Punjab 717 2356 67 3140 Rajasthan 2836 9566 292 12694 Sikkim 64 4 0 68 Tamil Nadu 19679 24547 435 44661 Telangana 2412 2377 185 4974 Tripura 760 315 1 1076 Uttarakhand 684 1111 24 1819 Uttar Pradesh 4948 8268 399 13615 West Bengal 5552 5060 475 11087 Cases being reassigned to states 6972 6972 Total# 153106 169798 9520 332424

