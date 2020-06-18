Highest single day spike of 12,881 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.66 lakh-mark taking positive patients toll to 3,66,946 including 1,60,384 active cases, 1,94,325 recovered and 12,237 deaths, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Thursday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi continues to remain the worst affected states having maximum number of coronavirus cases.
As researchers, Pharma companies work day-night to find a cure for coronavirus, World Health Organization (WHO) expert said that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial, as it did not reduce the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients.
"Based on the analysis and on the review of the published evidence, the executive group of the Solidarity/recovery trial has after the deliberation concluded that hydroxychloroquine arm will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial," Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, Medical Officer, Department of Immunization Vaccines and Biologicals at WHO said on Wednesday.
"The internal evidence from the Solidarity discovery trial, the external evidence from the Recovery trial, and the combined evidence from these large randomized trials bring together, suggest that hydroxychloroquine, when compared with the standard of care in the treatment of hospitalized COVID patients, does not result in the reduction of the mortality of those patients," Xinhua news agency quoted the Officer as saying.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|33
|0
|44
|Andhra Pradesh
|3340
|3641
|90
|7071
|Arunachal Pradesh
|92
|7
|0
|99
|Assam
|1955
|2642
|8
|4605
|Bihar
|1972
|4926
|44
|6942
|Chandigarh
|59
|303
|6
|368
|Chhattisgarh
|674
|1180
|10
|1864
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|45
|12
|0
|57
|Delhi
|27741
|17457
|1904
|47102
|Goa
|560
|96
|0
|656
|Gujarat
|6103
|17430
|1560
|25093
|Haryana
|4750
|3952
|130
|8832
|Himachal Pradesh
|189
|372
|8
|569
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2427
|2914
|65
|5406
|Jharkhand
|734
|1151
|10
|1895
|Karnataka
|2828
|4804
|102
|7734
|Kerala
|1351
|1326
|20
|2697
|Ladakh
|594
|92
|1
|687
|Madhya Pradesh
|2374
|8388
|482
|11244
|Maharashtra
|51935
|59166
|5651
|116752
|Manipur
|360
|192
|0
|552
|Meghalaya
|13
|30
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|120
|1
|0
|121
|Nagaland
|90
|103
|0
|193
|Odisha
|1280
|3047
|11
|4338
|Puducherry
|129
|109
|7
|245
|Punjab
|881
|2538
|78
|3497
|Rajasthan
|2762
|10467
|313
|13542
|Sikkim
|66
|4
|0
|70
|Tamil Nadu
|21993
|27624
|576
|50193
|Telangana
|2412
|3071
|192
|5675
|Tripura
|578
|556
|1
|1135
|Uttarakhand
|743
|1254
|26
|2023
|Uttar Pradesh
|5259
|8904
|435
|14598
|West Bengal
|5261
|6533
|506
|12300
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8703
|8703
|Total#
|160384
|194325
|12237
|366946
ALSO READ | India elected as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council
ALSO READ | Pune containment, micro-containment zones rise to 73. Check Full List