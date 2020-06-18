Highest single day spike of 12,881 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A woman reacts after getting a nasal swab taken to test for the coronavirus in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.66 lakh-mark taking positive patients toll to 3,66,946 including 1,60,384 active cases, 1,94,325 recovered and 12,237 deaths, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Thursday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi continues to remain the worst affected states having maximum number of coronavirus cases.

As researchers, Pharma companies work day-night to find a cure for coronavirus, World Health Organization (WHO) expert said that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial, as it did not reduce the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients.

"Based on the analysis and on the review of the published evidence, the executive group of the Solidarity/recovery trial has after the deliberation concluded that hydroxychloroquine arm will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial," Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, Medical Officer, Department of Immunization Vaccines and Biologicals at WHO said on Wednesday.

"The internal evidence from the Solidarity discovery trial, the external evidence from the Recovery trial, and the combined evidence from these large randomized trials bring together, suggest that hydroxychloroquine, when compared with the standard of care in the treatment of hospitalized COVID patients, does not result in the reduction of the mortality of those patients," Xinhua news agency quoted the Officer as saying.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 33 0 44 Andhra Pradesh 3340 3641 90 7071 Arunachal Pradesh 92 7 0 99 Assam 1955 2642 8 4605 Bihar 1972 4926 44 6942 Chandigarh 59 303 6 368 Chhattisgarh 674 1180 10 1864 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 12 0 57 Delhi 27741 17457 1904 47102 Goa 560 96 0 656 Gujarat 6103 17430 1560 25093 Haryana 4750 3952 130 8832 Himachal Pradesh 189 372 8 569 Jammu and Kashmir 2427 2914 65 5406 Jharkhand 734 1151 10 1895 Karnataka 2828 4804 102 7734 Kerala 1351 1326 20 2697 Ladakh 594 92 1 687 Madhya Pradesh 2374 8388 482 11244 Maharashtra 51935 59166 5651 116752 Manipur 360 192 0 552 Meghalaya 13 30 1 44 Mizoram 120 1 0 121 Nagaland 90 103 0 193 Odisha 1280 3047 11 4338 Puducherry 129 109 7 245 Punjab 881 2538 78 3497 Rajasthan 2762 10467 313 13542 Sikkim 66 4 0 70 Tamil Nadu 21993 27624 576 50193 Telangana 2412 3071 192 5675 Tripura 578 556 1 1135 Uttarakhand 743 1254 26 2023 Uttar Pradesh 5259 8904 435 14598 West Bengal 5261 6533 506 12300 Cases being reassigned to states 8703 8703 Total# 160384 194325 12237 366946

