Thursday, June 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Highest single day spike of 12,881 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Check state-wise list

Highest single day spike of 12,881 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.66 lakh-mark taking positive patients toll to 3,66,946 including 1,60,384 active cases, 1,94,325 recovered and 12,237 deaths, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Thursday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2020 9:54 IST
Coronavirus, asymtomatic coronavirus cases
Image Source : AP

A woman reacts after getting a nasal swab taken to test for the coronavirus in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.66 lakh-mark taking positive patients toll to 3,66,946 including 1,60,384 active cases, 1,94,325 recovered and 12,237 deaths, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Thursday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi continues to remain the worst affected states having maximum number of coronavirus cases.

As researchers, Pharma companies work day-night to find a cure for coronavirus, World Health Organization (WHO) expert said that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial, as it did not reduce the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients.

"Based on the analysis and on the review of the published evidence, the executive group of the Solidarity/recovery trial has after the deliberation concluded that hydroxychloroquine arm will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial," Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, Medical Officer, Department of Immunization Vaccines and Biologicals at WHO said on Wednesday.

"The internal evidence from the Solidarity discovery trial, the external evidence from the Recovery trial, and the combined evidence from these large randomized trials bring together, suggest that hydroxychloroquine, when compared with the standard of care in the treatment of hospitalized COVID patients, does not result in the reduction of the mortality of those patients," Xinhua news agency quoted the Officer as saying.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 33 0 44
Andhra Pradesh 3340 3641 90 7071
Arunachal Pradesh 92 7 0 99
Assam 1955 2642 8 4605
Bihar 1972 4926 44 6942
Chandigarh 59 303 6 368
Chhattisgarh 674 1180 10 1864
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 12 0 57
Delhi 27741 17457 1904 47102
Goa 560 96 0 656
Gujarat 6103 17430 1560 25093
Haryana 4750 3952 130 8832
Himachal Pradesh 189 372 8 569
Jammu and Kashmir 2427 2914 65 5406
Jharkhand 734 1151 10 1895
Karnataka 2828 4804 102 7734
Kerala 1351 1326 20 2697
Ladakh 594 92 1 687
Madhya Pradesh 2374 8388 482 11244
Maharashtra 51935 59166 5651 116752
Manipur 360 192 0 552
Meghalaya 13 30 1 44
Mizoram 120 1 0 121
Nagaland 90 103 0 193
Odisha 1280 3047 11 4338
Puducherry 129 109 7 245
Punjab 881 2538 78 3497
Rajasthan 2762 10467 313 13542
Sikkim 66 4 0 70
Tamil Nadu 21993 27624 576 50193
Telangana 2412 3071 192 5675
Tripura 578 556 1 1135
Uttarakhand 743 1254 26 2023
Uttar Pradesh 5259 8904 435 14598
West Bengal 5261 6533 506 12300
Cases being reassigned to states 8703     8703
Total# 160384 194325 12237 366946

ALSO READIndia elected as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council

ALSO READPune containment, micro-containment zones rise to 73. Check Full List

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X