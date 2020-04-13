Coronavirus: South-West Delhi DCP goes into self-quarantine with 30 cops

Image Source : PTI File

South-West Delhi DCP has gone into self-quarantine alongwith 30 other cops. The precaution came after they came in contact with an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) who tested positive for the coronavirus. The ASI was tested last week when he complained of fever and was shifted for further treatment to AIIMS Trauma Center. The 50-year-old's family members were put in isolation at home. His colony in Kalkaji too remains under lockdown.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 356 cases of the virus and four deaths in 24 hours on Monday . Out of these, 352 were related to the Tablighi Jamaat. Overall, the national capital has seen 1510 cases so far, including 1071 related to Tablighi Jamaat, and 28 deaths.

