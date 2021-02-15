India records 11,649 new COVID cases, 90 fatalities; death toll at 1,55,732

Image Source : PTI Lucknow: A medic takes sample from an auto-rickshaw driver for COVID-19 testing, at Hazratganj area in Lucknow, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,16,589 with 11,649 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths were recorded below 100 for the ninth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,55,732 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,21,220 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.29 per cent, while the COVID-19case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,39,637 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 4938 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 735 62 880972 117 7162 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 16773 1 56 4 Assam 1621 10 214585 15 1087 5 Bihar 625 28 259591 78 1525 1 6 Chandigarh 127 4 20765 13 346 1 7 Chhattisgarh 3258 3 302069 165 3772 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 3396 2 9 Delhi 1031 10 625024 158 10891 2 10 Goa 546 38 52910 79 779 1 11 Gujarat 1739 24 259104 270 4401 1 12 Haryana 852 7 265155 70 3039 13 Himachal Pradesh 411 113 56817 132 994 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 622 6 122768 65 1951 2 15 Jharkhand 461 9 117773 24 1082 16 Karnataka 5855 74 927150 486 12265 2 17 Kerala 63752 95 936398 4692 3985 15 18 Ladakh 45 4 9592 6 130 19 Lakshadweep 97 7 136 2 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 1842 13 251970 205 3834 5 21 Maharashtra 37146 2697 1975603 1355 51529 40 22 Manipur 75 9 28748 4 373 23 Meghalaya 149 17 13645 22 148 24 Mizoram 17 3 4366 3 9 25 Nagaland 73 3 12028 9 88 26 Odisha 710 30 333554 103 1910 27 Puducherry 258 26 38533 33 657 1 28 Punjab 2360 25 168239 204 5697 3 29 Rajasthan 1409 314733 103 2781 30 Sikkim 56 3 5927 5 135 31 Tamil Nadu 4260 15 828441 479 12419 6 32 Telengana 1676 72 293379 169 1618 2 33 Tripura 2 32960 391 34 Uttarakhand 687 50 94453 4 1680 35 Uttar Pradesh 3040 58 590448 156 8702 3 36 West Bengal 4086 74 558277 262 10232 2 Total# 139637 2070 10621220 9489 155732 90

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,67,16,634 samples have been tested up to February 14 with 4,86,122 samples being tested on Sunday.

