India logs 41,157 new COVID cases, 518 deaths; active cases decline to 4,22,660

India recorded 41,157 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, while the death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases have declined to 4,22,660 and comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
It said that active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours.
The ministry said that 19,36,709 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,39,58,663.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 30269796, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.
The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.49 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|3
|7360
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|24854
|672
|1896499
|3001
|13097
|16
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4262
|85
|37628
|356
|199
|2
|4
|Assam
|19569
|898
|519697
|2656
|4961
|24
|5
|Bihar
|782
|15
|713377
|104
|9626
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|58
|9
|60995
|15
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3967
|49
|982003
|358
|13492
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|16
|6
|10573
|8
|4
|9
|Delhi
|657
|14
|1409739
|79
|25023
|1
|10
|Goa
|1659
|120
|164696
|236
|3106
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|606
|31
|813743
|70
|10074
|12
|Haryana
|836
|2
|759041
|40
|9586
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1136
|14
|199584
|138
|3504
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2116
|12
|313098
|208
|4362
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|340
|4
|341128
|51
|5120
|16
|Karnataka
|31422
|984
|2812869
|2748
|36079
|42
|17
|Kerala
|122436
|2923
|2993242
|10697
|15155
|130
|18
|Ladakh
|105
|3
|19929
|9
|206
|19
|Lakshadweep
|79
|10
|9925
|20
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|235
|18
|780884
|33
|10510
|21
|Maharashtra
|104647
|5858
|5965644
|13452
|126727
|167
|22
|Manipur
|9033
|475
|72305
|643
|1350
|10
|23
|Meghalaya
|4166
|172
|51396
|264
|931
|5
|24
|Mizoram
|5741
|129
|20829
|351
|120
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|1082
|32
|24875
|60
|519
|3
|26
|Odisha
|19478
|311
|925526
|2317
|4925
|64
|27
|Puducherry
|1248
|59
|116486
|161
|1775
|2
|28
|Punjab
|1238
|94
|580677
|194
|16215
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|503
|19
|943842
|54
|8947
|30
|Sikkim
|2320
|2
|20441
|152
|319
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|29230
|720
|2468236
|2986
|33652
|46
|32
|Telangana
|10028
|73
|621541
|784
|3751
|4
|33
|Tripura
|4639
|44
|67928
|473
|723
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|698
|6
|333348
|32
|7355
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1339
|60
|1683691
|140
|22711
|6
|36
|West Bengal
|13484
|153
|1485017
|1025
|17980
|10
|Total#
|424025
|6397
|30227792
|43916
|413091
|560
Meanwhile, Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday urged the people of the community to perform Eid-ul-Adha prayers on July 21 in mosques or at home following all Covid-related guidelines issued by the health ministry.
Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said it is better to offer sacrifice after the sermon and prayers quickly and the waste should be buried in such a way that it does not cause malodour.
In a statement, he said coronavirus is not over yet and in view of fears of the third wave of the pandemic, Muslims should perform Eid-ul-Adha prayers in mosques or at home following all guidelines of the health ministry.
He also cautioned Muslims against sacrificing any animal forbidden by law.
Eid ul-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Wednesday.