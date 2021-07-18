India logs 41,157 new COVID cases, 518 deaths; active cases decline to 4,22,660

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaipur: People, flout social distancing norms as they wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government dispensary

India recorded 41,157 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, while the death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases have declined to 4,22,660 and comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

It said that active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said that 19,36,709 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,39,58,663.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 30269796, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.49 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 3 7360 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 24854 672 1896499 3001 13097 16 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4262 85 37628 356 199 2 4 Assam 19569 898 519697 2656 4961 24 5 Bihar 782 15 713377 104 9626 1 6 Chandigarh 58 9 60995 15 809 7 Chhattisgarh 3967 49 982003 358 13492 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 6 10573 8 4 9 Delhi 657 14 1409739 79 25023 1 10 Goa 1659 120 164696 236 3106 4 11 Gujarat 606 31 813743 70 10074 12 Haryana 836 2 759041 40 9586 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 1136 14 199584 138 3504 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2116 12 313098 208 4362 1 15 Jharkhand 340 4 341128 51 5120 16 Karnataka 31422 984 2812869 2748 36079 42 17 Kerala 122436 2923 2993242 10697 15155 130 18 Ladakh 105 3 19929 9 206 19 Lakshadweep 79 10 9925 20 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 235 18 780884 33 10510 21 Maharashtra 104647 5858 5965644 13452 126727 167 22 Manipur 9033 475 72305 643 1350 10 23 Meghalaya 4166 172 51396 264 931 5 24 Mizoram 5741 129 20829 351 120 3 25 Nagaland 1082 32 24875 60 519 3 26 Odisha 19478 311 925526 2317 4925 64 27 Puducherry 1248 59 116486 161 1775 2 28 Punjab 1238 94 580677 194 16215 3 29 Rajasthan 503 19 943842 54 8947 30 Sikkim 2320 2 20441 152 319 1 31 Tamil Nadu 29230 720 2468236 2986 33652 46 32 Telangana 10028 73 621541 784 3751 4 33 Tripura 4639 44 67928 473 723 1 34 Uttarakhand 698 6 333348 32 7355 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 1339 60 1683691 140 22711 6 36 West Bengal 13484 153 1485017 1025 17980 10 Total# 424025 6397 30227792 43916 413091 560

Meanwhile, Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday urged the people of the community to perform Eid-ul-Adha prayers on July 21 in mosques or at home following all Covid-related guidelines issued by the health ministry.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said it is better to offer sacrifice after the sermon and prayers quickly and the waste should be buried in such a way that it does not cause malodour.

In a statement, he said coronavirus is not over yet and in view of fears of the third wave of the pandemic, Muslims should perform Eid-ul-Adha prayers in mosques or at home following all guidelines of the health ministry.

He also cautioned Muslims against sacrificing any animal forbidden by law.

Eid ul-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Wednesday.

Latest India News