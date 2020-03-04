Coronavirus scare: 7 districts on high alert after Italian couple tests positive in Jaipur

Image Source : PTI 7 districts on high alert after Italian couple tests positive in Jaipur

Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Wednesday ordered seven district collectors to follow instructions for disinfecting the bus in which two Italian patients who tested positive for coronavirus travelled from Delhi to the state.

District Collectors of Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaipur-I and II are putting all resources together to carry out the order at the earliest.

The bus needs to be disinfected, driver and cleaner shall be home quarantined for 14 day, the Additional Chief Secretary said.

The hotels where they stayed also need to be disinfected and guests, who since stayed in these rooms need to be given a rundown of the health information and advised on home isolation for 14 days.

Disinfection of rooms with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite (mopping of all hard surfaces) shall be done. Total mopping of all areas, handles, chairs, tables etc. Will be done with SHC sol, the hotel management was told.

Orders have been issued to collect detailed addresses of all who have stayed in these rooms and follow up for health status and advice home quarantine for total 14 days.

Guides, helper and hotel staff who served or were in close contact of the group in any manner shall be followed up for health status and will be advised home quarantine for total 14 days.

Enhanced surveillance will be done in all the tourist spots/places visited, including restaurants and awareness campaign.

Control rooms will be set up; hospital preparedness shall be made; OPDs will be set up in all districts for persons who will be immediately rushing for check-up.

Health education will be provided to everyone on use of masks, for setting up community OPD and isolation ward teams.

The instructions have come in the wake of two Italians -- a husband and wife, testing positive for coronavirus. They travelled to different places in Rajasthan from February 21 to 28.

Singh said respective CMOs have been informed separately in this perspective.

