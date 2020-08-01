Image Source : PTI Record 6.4 lakh single-day COVID-19 tests conducted in India

Over a 6.42 lakh COVID-19 tests were carried out in India yesterday, a single-day record. As per the latest figures, yesterday’s test tally of 6,42,588 tests has taken the overall total to 1.88 crore, only second to the USA.

The latest MoHFW data shows that only 0.28 per cent of the active cases in the country are on ventilators, 1.61 per cent patients needed ICU support and 2.32% are on oxygen assistance.

These figures are an improvement from the data of July 17, when 0.35 per cent COVID-19 patients were on ventilators, around 1.94 per cent cases in ICUs, and 2.81 per cent cases on oxygen beds.

The overall case tally in India has risen close to 17 lakh while the death toll has notched up to 36,000.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage