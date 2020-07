Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE 2 personnel deployed in Yogi Adityanath's security contingent test COVID-19 positive

The house of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be thoroughly sanitised after two security personnel deployed at his place tested COVID-19 positive.

Uttar Pradesh has had over 41,000 COVID-19 cases out of which 25,700 have recovered while over 1,000 have succumbed to the disease. UP currently has 14,600 active coronavirus cases.

