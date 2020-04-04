Image Source : PTI Coronavirus positive wife of AIIMS' doctor delivers infection free healthy baby

The wife of resident doctor of AIIMS who tested positive for coronavirus delivered a healthy baby boy at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Friday. This is the first couple who was tested COVID-19 positive and has been blessed with a healthy boy in the national capital.

The resident doctor posted at the physiology department at the medical institute was found infected with the coronavirus. Within, few hours of his diagnostic test, his expecting wife was also confirmed positive with coronavirus infection.

Dr. DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS told ANI: "The Mother delivered a healthy baby through a cesarean delivery on Friday night. Our doctors followed proper protocol during her delivery. They wore PPE and all pieces of equipment were would be disinfected. The team of doctors headed by Dr. Neerja Batla conducted the delivery of a baby."

"As soon as we got to know that the pregnant wife of a resident doctor was COVID-19 positive, we immediately shifted her to the isolation ward. We arranged a temporary operation theatre for this delivery as per guidelines of clinical management of COVID-19."

(With inputs from ANI)