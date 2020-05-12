Image Source : PTI 3 Custom Department officials test coronavirus positive in Mumbai

Three officials of Mumbai's custom department tested coronavirus positive on Monday. So far, four officials from the department have been found to be COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, the authorities advised that if any of the staff came in contact with the affected employees, they should self-quarantine in order to prevent further spread of infection in the office premises.

On Monday, 1,230 new coronavirus cases and 36 deaths were reported in Maharashtra. The total number of cases in the state rose to 23,401. The total number of coronavirus deaths now stands at 868.

With over 4,000 new coronavirus cases, the COVID-19 tally in India crossed 67,000-mark on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 4,213 new cases of coronavirus were found in India while the total number of cases stands at 67,152 in the country.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage