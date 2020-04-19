Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Gujarat: With new 228 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,604; death toll at 58

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,604 on Sunday after 228 more people tested positive for the infection, according to state official data, Of the total new cases, 140 were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the district's tally to 1,002, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said. Five more coronavirus patients, including three women, died in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 58, a health official said on Sunday.

Besides, Surat reported 67 new cases, Vadodara-eight, Rajkot-five, Banaskantha and Bhavnagar-two each, and Botad, Chhota Udepur and Mehsana- one each, she said.

Out of the five deaths, four were reported from Ahmedabad, and one from Surat. Four out of these five victims suffered from co-morbid conditions like diabetes, kidney failure, and hypertension.

The deceased from Ahmedabad included a 43-year-old woman who was also suffering from diabetes and a 78-year-old man who had a kidney ailment.

Besides, a 57-year-old man from suffering from hypertension and a 66-year-old woman having no co-morbid condition also died of coronavirus in Ahmedabad. In Surat, a 56-year-old woman, who also had hypertension, succumbed to COVID-19.

Out of 1,443 active cases in Gujarat, nine patients are on ventilator support, while the condition of the rest is stable. Total 28,212 samples have been tested so far in the state for coronavirus.

