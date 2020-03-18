Coronavirus: 26-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Noida; total in city rises to 4

Image Source : INDIA TV Positive case of coronavirus reported from Noida

Another confirmed case of coronavirus was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Noida reached 4. The infected person was identified as a 26-year-old techie working with a company in Noida. He had returned from Indonesia four days back. The coronavirus infected person has been admitted to a hospital in the vicinity and his wife has been isolated for any possible symptoms.

According to reports, the man had resumed work post his return from Indonesia, however, the company had sent him for a check-up, where he was tested positive for coronavirus.

The infected man is a resident of Noida sector 41.

Earlier today, a confirmed case of coronavirus was reported from Lucknow, where a junior doctor treating COVID-19 patients tested positive.

The junior doctor who tested positive was a part of the medical team that is treating the two Corona positive patients in the KGMU.

Meanwhile, King George's Medical University (KGMU) has suspended all classes, including MBBS, BDS, B.Sc, nursing and paramedical, after a junior doctor tested Coronavirus positive.

The KGMU is the first medical university in the state to suspend classes due to the Corona scare.

