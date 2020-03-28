Coronavirus patients to be treated free of cost in Maharashtra

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI A file photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for representational purposes

In a major announcement, the Maharashtra state government on Saturday announced that all coronavirus patients in the state will be able to avail free treatment. Authorities said that those infected by the virus will be treated under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

With seven more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday, the total number of such cases in the state has gone up to 160, officials said on Saturday. Of these seven new COVID-19 patients, five are from Mumbai and two from Nagpur, health department officials said.

On Friday, 28 persons were found infected with coronavirus in different parts of the state, they said.

In Nagpur, both the new patients, including a girl, are close contacts of the person, who had tested positive on Thursday, the district officials said.

