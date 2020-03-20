COVID-19 crisis: Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien, UP health minister go into quarantine

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has gone into self-quarantine amid the growing threat of coronavirus. The TMC MP reportedly sat next to BJP's Dushyant Singh in the Parliament. Dushyant Singh was one of the guests at the party attended by singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has also followed a similar protocol as he also attended the party in Lucknow which had a guest list of around 180 people.

Kanika Kapoor had a travel history to UK, which she did not disclose. Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country and says she's under complete quarantine and medical care.

There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

"This Govt is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours.

There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred," the TMC MP had said earlier when the news of Singh broke.