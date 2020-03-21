Coronavirus: Number of cases rises across country, Parliament sanitised

Coronavirus: Number of cases rises across the country, Parliament sanitised

Government workers sanitised the Parliament premises on Saturday as number of Coronavirus cases continued to rise across India. At the time of filing this story, number of Coronavirus patients had hit 283. There were 4 deaths, while 23 had recovered from Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, it was revealed on Saturday that MP Dushyant Singh was tested negative for coronavirus. Dushyant Singh had attended singer Kanika Kapoor's party in Lucknow. Kapoor was found positive for coronavirus. Dushyant Singh's mother and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was present at the party too. She has been found negative too. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, who was seated next to Dushyant Singh in Parliament has gone in self-quarantine. Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel has gone in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure too.

Parliament was sanitised today

In some good news, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who had attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor days before she tested positive for coronavirus, tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The 66-year-old minister had gone into self-isolation after undergoing the testing here on Friday. Samples of 28 people who came in contact with him have also tested negative, King George Medical University spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said.

Also Read | 215 Italy evacuees test negative for COVID-19

WATCH | COVID-19: Case registered on Ramakant Yadav for spreading rumors