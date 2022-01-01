Over 22,500 new COVID cases, 406 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 1 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. People shop at Dadar market on eve of New Year amid concern over rising Omicron cases in Mumbai on Dec 3.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 1,04,781 today

Over 145.16 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,81,486

COVID-19 India Live News Updates : India recorded 22,775 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 406 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 8,949 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.32 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,42,75,312.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 1,431 today with 454 cases in Maharashtra and 351 in Delhi respectively.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 1,04,781, the ministry data showed today.

Over 145.16 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,81,486. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 67,89,89,110 samples have been tested up to December 31 for COVID-19. Of these 11,10,855 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Friday logged 2,676 fresh COVID-19 infections and 353 deaths, which took the caseload to 52,35,348 and the fatalities to 47,794. Of the 353 deaths, 11 were recorded over the last few days and 342 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,742 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries reached 51,79,277 and the active cases dropped to 19,416, an official press release said. As many as 60,962 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Containment zones in Delhi increase by more than 8 times in December, says data

ALSO READ: Maharashtra may report 2 lakh active COVID-19 cases by January 3rd week, says Dr Pradeep Vyas

Latest India News