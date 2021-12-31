Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Over 16,000 new COVID cases, 220 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 91,000.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates : India recorded 16,764 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 220 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 7,585 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.40 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,42,66,363.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 1,270 today with 450 cases in Maharashtra and 320 in Delhi respectively.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 91,361, the ministry data showed today.

Over 144.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,81,080. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 67,78,78,255 samples have been tested up to December 30 for COVID-19. Of these 12,50,837 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Thursday logged 2,423 new COVID-19 infections and 164 deaths, which took the caseload to 52,32,672 and the fatalities to 47,441 till date. Of the 164 deaths, 15 were recorded over the last few days and 149 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,879 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 51,76,535 and the active cases dropped to 19,835, an official press release said. As many as 58,459 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

