Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 6,987 COVID cases, over 7,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 76,766.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 76,766 today

Over 141.37 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

The total COVID death toll in the country is now at 4,79,682

COVID-19 India Live News Updates : India recorded 6,987 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 162 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 7,091 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.40 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,42,30,354.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 76,766, the ministry data showed today.

Over 141.37 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,79,682. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday clocked 2,407 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 52.21 lakh. However, 3,377 people recuperated from the deadly disease during the same period, taking the total number of those cured in the southern state to 51,61,800.

The state health department said 115 deaths were recorded which raised the toll to 46,318. Of the 115 deaths, 11 were recorded over the last few days and 311 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number--505, followed by Ernakulam 424 and Kozhikode 227 cases. The state tested 44,754 samples in the last 24 hours and there are six wards across five local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.

ALSO READ: Omicron scare: Cops in Gautam Buddh Nagar sensitise people about Covid protocols and night curfew

ALSO READ: PM Modi announces COVID vaccination for children aged 15-18 years from Jan 3

Latest India News