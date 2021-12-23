India logs 7,495 COVID cases, over 6,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 78,291

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Govt health workers collect swab samples for COVID test of passengers in Ranchi.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 78,291 today

Over 139.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,78,759

COVID-19 India Live News Updates : India recorded 7,495 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 434 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 6,960 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.40 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,42,08,926.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 78,291, the ministry data showed today.

Over 139.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,78,759. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 66,86,43,929 samples have been tested up to December 22 for COVID-19. Of these 12,05,775 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, After reporting less than 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the last three days, Kerala on Wednesday recorded 3,205 new infections, taking the caseload to 52,13,943. The state also reported 383 deaths, raising the toll to 45,538, a government release said.

Of the 383 deaths, 36 were recorded over the last few days and 347 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court. With 3,012 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 51,51,715 and the active cases dropped to 27,842.

As many as 56,388 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting today amid Omicron spread

ALSO READ: Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

Latest India News