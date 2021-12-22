India logs 6,317 COVID cases, over 6,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases lowest in 575 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 6,317 COVID cases, over 6,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases lowest in 575 days.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 6,317 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 318 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 6,906 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.40 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,42,01,966.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 78,190 (lowest in last 575 days), the ministry data showed today.

Over 138.95 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,78,325. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 66,73,56,171 samples have been tested up to December 21 for COVID-19. Of these 12,29,512 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala continued to log less than 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, with the state reporting 2,748 new infections on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 52,10,738. The state also reported 233 deaths, raising the toll to 45,155, a state government release said.

Of the 233 deaths, 33 were recorded over the last few days and 200 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court. With 3,202 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 51,48,703 and the active cases dropped to 28,035.

As many as 56,808 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

