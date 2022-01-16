Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 2.71 lakh new cases, 314 deaths in last 24 hours

A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman for Covid testing at a Govt Hospital, amid concern over spread of coronavirus in Kolkata.

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,71,202 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 314 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (January 16), the country saw a total of 1,38,331 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 94.51 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,50,85,721. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 15,50,377 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,86,066. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. ALSO READ: How Omicron changed Covid symptoms: Loss of taste, smell less likely to affect Covid-positive people Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 7,743 on Sunday. As compared to yesterday (January 15), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 2,369 today. India had reported 2,68,833 cases on Saturday. The daily positivity rate is at 16.28 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 70,24,48,838 samples have been tested up to January 15 for COVID-19. Of these 16,65,404 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's fresh Covid-19 cases dipped over 1.7 per cent on Saturday as the state logged 42,462 new coronavirus infections and 23 deaths. On Friday, the state had logged 43,211 fresh cases and 19 deaths.

The active caseload in the state was reported at 2,64,411, according to data released by the state health department. The state also reported 125 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally to 1,730.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since July 29 last year, and 10,661 fresh infections, the civic body said.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 91 per cent while overall case growth rate between January 8 and 14 was 1.56 per cent. The caseload doubling rate is now 43 days, which was 39 days on Friday, the release said.