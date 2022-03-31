Thursday, March 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID pandemic: India reports 1,225 new cases with 28 fatalities in single day

COVID pandemic: India reports 1,225 new cases with 28 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 14,307 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2022 9:40 IST
COVID cases today, India COVID infections, COVID-19 cases, India COVID, active infections, COVID-19,
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID pandemic: India reports 1,225 new cases with 28 fatalities in single day.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 14,307 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,129
  • India saw a total of 1,594 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,225 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 28 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 31), the country saw a total of 1,594 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,89,004.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,307 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,129. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,91,64,922 samples have been tested up to March 30 for COVID-19. Of these 6,07,987 samples were tested on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: COVID: Omicron subvariant BA.2 becomes dominant strain in United States, says CDC

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 123 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.50 per cent, while there was one fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally increased to 18,64,857. The death toll stands at 26,151, it stated.

As many as 24,706 COVID-19 tests were conducted here the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Tuesday reported 95 COVID-19 cases and no fresh fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate declined to 0.45 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 90 COVID-19 cases and no fresh death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9903 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 288 26  2304506 41  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64188   296      
4 Assam 1354 716203 6639      
5 Bihar 29 818180 12256      
6 Chandigarh 22 90729 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 126 24  1137958 31  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 459 16  1838246 106  26152   1
10 Goa 24 241432 3832   2
11 Gujarat 122 28  1212829 37  10942      
12 Haryana 313 26  974233 67  10616      
13 Himachal Pradesh 164   280225 18  4133      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 146 448824 26  4750      
15 Jharkhand 57 429771 13  5315      
16 Karnataka 1627 71  3903756 105  40053   1
17 Kerala*** 4242 145  6460147 562  67865 17 21
18 Ladakh 10 27984 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 145 1030218 21  10734      
21 Maharashtra 939 21  7725120 138  147782   2
22 Manipur 38 134935 2120      
23 Meghalaya 27 92141 1593      
24 Mizoram 1048 53  222628 152  684      
25 Nagaland 15 34701   759      
26 Odisha 453 59  1278035   9120      
27 Puducherry 1 163811 1962      
28 Punjab 126 741238 20  17741      
29 Rajasthan 250 1273164 26  9552      
30 Sikkim 11 38676 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 322 17  3414443 56  38025      
32 Telangana 462 786680 35  4111      
33 Tripura 2 99952   920      
34 Uttarakhand 493 429055 7691      
35 Uttar Pradesh 354 17  2046824 49  23495   1
36 West Bengal 636 29  1995482 66  21197      
Total# 14307 397  42489004 1594  521129 11  17 28
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 4 of deaths reported on 30th Mar, + 17 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Israeli PM Bennett postpones India visit after contracting COVID-19

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News