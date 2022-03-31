Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India reports 1,225 new cases with 28 fatalities in single day.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 14,307 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,129

India saw a total of 1,594 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,225 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 28 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 31), the country saw a total of 1,594 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,89,004.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,307 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,129. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,91,64,922 samples have been tested up to March 30 for COVID-19. Of these 6,07,987 samples were tested on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: COVID: Omicron subvariant BA.2 becomes dominant strain in United States, says CDC

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 123 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.50 per cent, while there was one fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally increased to 18,64,857. The death toll stands at 26,151, it stated.

As many as 24,706 COVID-19 tests were conducted here the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Tuesday reported 95 COVID-19 cases and no fresh fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate declined to 0.45 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 90 COVID-19 cases and no fresh death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 9903 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 288 26 2304506 41 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 64188 296 4 Assam 1354 2 716203 2 6639 5 Bihar 29 1 818180 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 22 1 90729 1 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 126 24 1137958 31 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 459 16 1838246 106 26152 1 1 10 Goa 24 3 241432 4 3832 2 2 11 Gujarat 122 28 1212829 37 10942 12 Haryana 313 26 974233 67 10616 13 Himachal Pradesh 164 280225 18 4133 14 Jammu and Kashmir 146 4 448824 26 4750 15 Jharkhand 57 7 429771 13 5315 16 Karnataka 1627 71 3903756 105 40053 1 1 17 Kerala*** 4242 145 6460147 562 67865 4 17 21 18 Ladakh 10 2 27984 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 145 7 1030218 21 10734 21 Maharashtra 939 21 7725120 138 147782 2 2 22 Manipur 38 2 134935 4 2120 23 Meghalaya 27 3 92141 5 1593 24 Mizoram 1048 53 222628 152 684 25 Nagaland 15 1 34701 759 26 Odisha 453 59 1278035 9120 27 Puducherry 1 1 163811 1 1962 28 Punjab 126 9 741238 20 17741 29 Rajasthan 250 1 1273164 26 9552 30 Sikkim 11 1 38676 2 452 31 Tamil Nadu 322 17 3414443 56 38025 32 Telangana 462 5 786680 35 4111 33 Tripura 2 1 99952 920 34 Uttarakhand 493 6 429055 1 7691 35 Uttar Pradesh 354 17 2046824 49 23495 1 1 36 West Bengal 636 29 1995482 66 21197 Total# 14307 397 42489004 1594 521129 11 17 28 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 4 of deaths reported on 30th Mar, + 17 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Israeli PM Bennett postpones India visit after contracting COVID-19

Latest India News