COVID pandemic: India reports 1,233 new cases with 31 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 14,704 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2022 9:12 IST
Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 14,704 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,101
  • India saw a total of 1,876 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,233 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 30), the country saw a total of 1,876 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,87,410.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,704 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,101. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,85,56,935 samples have been tested up to March 29 for COVID-19. Of these 6,24,022 samples were tested on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: COVID: Omicron subvariant BA.2 becomes dominant strain in United States, says CDC

The daily positivity rate is at 0.20 per cent today. 

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 95 COVID-19 cases and no fresh fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate declined to 0.45 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally increased to 18,64,734. The death toll stands at 26,151, it stated.

As many as 21,331 COVID-19 tests were conducted here the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Monday had reported 90 COVID-19 cases and no fresh death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent.

On Sunday, the city had reported 71 cases with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, and one death.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 9902   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 314 32  2304465 37  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64188   296      
4 Assam 1356 716201 6639      
5 Bihar 30 818178 12256      
6 Chandigarh 21 90728 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 150 1137927 24  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 443 1838140 96  26151      
10 Goa 27 241428 3830      
11 Gujarat 150 84  1212792 89  10942      
12 Haryana 339 10  974166 41  10616   4
13 Himachal Pradesh 164 280207 20  4133      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 142 448798 17  4750      
15 Jharkhand 64   429758 5315      
16 Karnataka 1698 63  3903651 104  40052   1
17 Kerala*** 4387 126  6459585 528  67844 16 22
18 Ladakh 12 27982 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 152 1030197 24  10734      
21 Maharashtra 960 7724982 107  147780      
22 Manipur 36 134931 2120      
23 Meghalaya 30 92136 1593      
24 Mizoram 1101 61  222476 218  684      
25 Nagaland 14 34701 759   1
26 Odisha 394 78  1278035 114  9120   1
27 Puducherry 2   163810   1962      
28 Punjab 135 741218 22  17741      
29 Rajasthan 249 15  1273138 33  9552   1
30 Sikkim 12 38674 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 339 27  3414387 64  38025      
32 Telangana 457 35  786645 67  4111      
33 Tripura 1 99952 920   1
34 Uttarakhand 487 14  429054 25  7691      
35 Uttar Pradesh 371 96  2046775 136  23494      
36 West Bengal 665 15  1995416 60  21197      
Total# 14704 674  42487410 1876  521101 15  16 31
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 6 of deaths reported on 29th Mar, + 16 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Israeli PM Bennett postpones India visit after contracting COVID-19

