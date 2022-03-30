Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India reports 1,233 new cases with 31 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,233 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 30), the country saw a total of 1,876 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,87,410.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,704 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,101. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,85,56,935 samples have been tested up to March 29 for COVID-19. Of these 6,24,022 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.20 per cent today.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 95 COVID-19 cases and no fresh fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate declined to 0.45 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally increased to 18,64,734. The death toll stands at 26,151, it stated.

As many as 21,331 COVID-19 tests were conducted here the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Monday had reported 90 COVID-19 cases and no fresh death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent.

On Sunday, the city had reported 71 cases with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, and one death.

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 1 9902 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 314 32 2304465 37 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64188 296 4 Assam 1356 2 716201 2 6639 5 Bihar 30 2 818178 7 12256 6 Chandigarh 21 2 90728 1 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 150 3 1137927 24 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 443 1 1838140 96 26151 10 Goa 27 2 241428 7 3830 11 Gujarat 150 84 1212792 89 10942 12 Haryana 339 10 974166 41 10616 4 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 164 7 280207 20 4133 14 Jammu and Kashmir 142 4 448798 17 4750 15 Jharkhand 64 429758 7 5315 16 Karnataka 1698 63 3903651 104 40052 1 1 17 Kerala*** 4387 126 6459585 528 67844 6 16 22 18 Ladakh 12 3 27982 5 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 152 6 1030197 24 10734 21 Maharashtra 960 4 7724982 107 147780 22 Manipur 36 1 134931 2 2120 23 Meghalaya 30 8 92136 8 1593 24 Mizoram 1101 61 222476 218 684 25 Nagaland 14 2 34701 5 759 1 1 26 Odisha 394 78 1278035 114 9120 1 1 27 Puducherry 2 163810 1962 28 Punjab 135 5 741218 22 17741 29 Rajasthan 249 15 1273138 33 9552 1 1 30 Sikkim 12 5 38674 5 452 31 Tamil Nadu 339 27 3414387 64 38025 32 Telangana 457 35 786645 67 4111 33 Tripura 1 2 99952 1 920 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 487 14 429054 25 7691 35 Uttar Pradesh 371 96 2046775 136 23494 36 West Bengal 665 15 1995416 60 21197 Total# 14704 674 42487410 1876 521101 15 16 31 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 6 of deaths reported on 29th Mar, + 16 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

