COVID pandemic: India reports 1,233 new cases with 31 fatalities in single day.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 14,704 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,101
- India saw a total of 1,876 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,233 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 30), the country saw a total of 1,876 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,87,410.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,704 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,101. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,85,56,935 samples have been tested up to March 29 for COVID-19. Of these 6,24,022 samples were tested on Tuesday.
ALSO READ: COVID: Omicron subvariant BA.2 becomes dominant strain in United States, says CDC
The daily positivity rate is at 0.20 per cent today.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 95 COVID-19 cases and no fresh fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate declined to 0.45 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally increased to 18,64,734. The death toll stands at 26,151, it stated.
As many as 21,331 COVID-19 tests were conducted here the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Monday had reported 90 COVID-19 cases and no fresh death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent.
On Sunday, the city had reported 71 cases with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, and one death.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|1
|9902
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|314
|32
|2304465
|37
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|64188
|296
|4
|Assam
|1356
|2
|716201
|2
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|30
|2
|818178
|7
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|2
|90728
|1
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|150
|3
|1137927
|24
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|443
|1
|1838140
|96
|26151
|10
|Goa
|27
|2
|241428
|7
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|150
|84
|1212792
|89
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|339
|10
|974166
|41
|10616
|4
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|164
|7
|280207
|20
|4133
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|142
|4
|448798
|17
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|64
|429758
|7
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1698
|63
|3903651
|104
|40052
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|4387
|126
|6459585
|528
|67844
|6
|16
|22
|18
|Ladakh
|12
|3
|27982
|5
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|152
|6
|1030197
|24
|10734
|21
|Maharashtra
|960
|4
|7724982
|107
|147780
|22
|Manipur
|36
|1
|134931
|2
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|30
|8
|92136
|8
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|1101
|61
|222476
|218
|684
|25
|Nagaland
|14
|2
|34701
|5
|759
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|394
|78
|1278035
|114
|9120
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|2
|163810
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|135
|5
|741218
|22
|17741
|29
|Rajasthan
|249
|15
|1273138
|33
|9552
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|12
|5
|38674
|5
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|339
|27
|3414387
|64
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|457
|35
|786645
|67
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|2
|99952
|1
|920
|1
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|487
|14
|429054
|25
|7691
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|371
|96
|2046775
|136
|23494
|36
|West Bengal
|665
|15
|1995416
|60
|21197
|Total#
|14704
|674
|42487410
|1876
|521101
|15
|16
|31
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 6 of deaths reported on 29th Mar, + 16 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Israeli PM Bennett postpones India visit after contracting COVID-19