COVID pandemic: India reports 1,938 new cases with 67 deaths in single day.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 22,427 today
- The total death toll in India is now at 5,16,672
- Daily positivity rate is at 0.29% on March 24
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,938 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 67 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 24), the country saw a total of 2,531 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,75,588.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 22,427 (0.05%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,672. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.29 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,49,52,800 samples have been tested up to March 23 for COVID-19. Of these 6,61,954 samples were tested on Wednesday.
ALSO READ: COVID increases risk of type 2 diabetes, reveals study
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 132 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent while no death due to the infection was reported, data from the health department on Wednesday revealed. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the city has increased to 18,64,135. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,148, the bulletin stated.
Delhi on Tuesday reported 104 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.37 per cent while there was one fatality due to the infection. The day before, the city had logged 108 infections while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent. The national capital had on Sunday reported 97 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent and one death.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. The surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|1
|9901
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|450
|35
|2304148
|66
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|64186
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|1364
|1
|716190
|1
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|35
|3
|818144
|10
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|2
|90708
|4
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|132
|1137829
|30
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|490
|2
|1837497
|130
|26148
|10
|Goa
|50
|2
|241385
|9
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|299
|9
|1212565
|25
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|390
|6
|973798
|79
|10600
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|205
|1
|280075
|30
|4132
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|112
|13
|448733
|13
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|70
|24
|429684
|33
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1844
|36
|3903084
|128
|40042
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|5918
|262
|6455655
|903
|67476
|8
|53
|61
|18
|Ladakh
|26
|27961
|2
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|129
|14
|1030077
|40
|10734
|21
|Maharashtra
|5089
|75
|7723959
|222
|143769
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|78
|2
|134859
|8
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|50
|92096
|7
|1592
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|1412
|74
|221253
|265
|678
|25
|Nagaland
|32
|2
|34677
|2
|758
|26
|Odisha
|492
|37
|1277677
|97
|9116
|27
|Puducherry
|10
|1
|163801
|2
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|147
|22
|741096
|40
|17738
|29
|Rajasthan
|321
|14
|1272873
|69
|9551
|30
|Sikkim
|18
|1
|38662
|3
|451
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|505
|30
|3414004
|74
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|637
|22
|786241
|50
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99951
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|592
|7
|428809
|20
|7691
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|700
|19
|2046249
|80
|23492
|36
|West Bengal
|805
|28
|1994974
|87
|21197
|Total#
|22427
|660
|42475588
|2531
|516672
|14
|53
|67
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 8 of deaths reported on 23rd March, + 53 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: All Covid restrictions to end from March 31, only face masks to remain mandatory