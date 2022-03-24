Thursday, March 24, 2022
     
  COVID pandemic: India reports 1,938 new cases with 67 deaths in single day

COVID pandemic: India reports 1,938 new cases with 67 deaths in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 22,427 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2022 9:08 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID pandemic: India reports 1,938 new cases with 67 deaths in single day.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 22,427 today
  • The total death toll in India is now at 5,16,672
  • Daily positivity rate is at 0.29% on March 24

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,938 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 67 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 24), the country saw a total of 2,531 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,75,588.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 22,427 (0.05%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,672. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.29 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,49,52,800 samples have been tested up to March 23 for COVID-19. Of these 6,61,954 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 132 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent while no death due to the infection was reported, data from the health department on Wednesday revealed. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the city has increased to 18,64,135. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,148, the bulletin stated.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 104 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.37 per cent while there was one fatality due to the infection. The day before, the city had logged 108 infections while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent. The national capital had on Sunday reported 97 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent and one death. 

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. The surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9901 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 450 35  2304148 66  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64186 296      
4 Assam 1364 716190 6639      
5 Bihar 35 818144 10  12256      
6 Chandigarh 21 90708 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 132   1137829 30  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 490 1837497 130  26148      
10 Goa 50 241385 3830      
11 Gujarat 299 1212565 25  10942      
12 Haryana 390 973798 79  10600      
13 Himachal Pradesh 205 280075 30  4132      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 112 13  448733 13  4750      
15 Jharkhand 70 24  429684 33  5315      
16 Karnataka 1844 36  3903084 128  40042   1
17 Kerala*** 5918 262  6455655 903  67476 53 61
18 Ladakh 26   27961 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 129 14  1030077 40  10734      
21 Maharashtra 5089 75  7723959 222  143769   2
22 Manipur 78 134859 2120      
23 Meghalaya 50   92096 1592   1
24 Mizoram 1412 74  221253 265  678      
25 Nagaland 32 34677 758      
26 Odisha 492 37  1277677 97  9116      
27 Puducherry 10 163801 1962      
28 Punjab 147 22  741096 40  17738      
29 Rajasthan 321 14  1272873 69  9551      
30 Sikkim 18 38662 451   1
31 Tamil Nadu 505 30  3414004 74  38025      
32 Telangana 637 22  786241 50  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99951   919      
34 Uttarakhand 592 428809 20  7691   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 700 19  2046249 80  23492      
36 West Bengal 805 28  1994974 87  21197      
Total# 22427 660  42475588 2531  516672 14  53 67
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 8 of deaths reported on 23rd March, + 53 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

