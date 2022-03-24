Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India reports 1,938 new cases with 67 deaths in single day.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 22,427 today

The total death toll in India is now at 5,16,672

Daily positivity rate is at 0.29% on March 24

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,938 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 67 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 24), the country saw a total of 2,531 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,75,588.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 22,427 (0.05%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,672. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.29 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,49,52,800 samples have been tested up to March 23 for COVID-19. Of these 6,61,954 samples were tested on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: COVID increases risk of type 2 diabetes, reveals study

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 132 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent while no death due to the infection was reported, data from the health department on Wednesday revealed. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the city has increased to 18,64,135. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,148, the bulletin stated.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 104 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.37 per cent while there was one fatality due to the infection. The day before, the city had logged 108 infections while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent. The national capital had on Sunday reported 97 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent and one death.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. The surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 9901 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 450 35 2304148 66 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 64186 1 296 4 Assam 1364 1 716190 1 6639 5 Bihar 35 3 818144 10 12256 6 Chandigarh 21 2 90708 4 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 132 1137829 30 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 490 2 1837497 130 26148 10 Goa 50 2 241385 9 3830 11 Gujarat 299 9 1212565 25 10942 12 Haryana 390 6 973798 79 10600 13 Himachal Pradesh 205 1 280075 30 4132 14 Jammu and Kashmir 112 13 448733 13 4750 15 Jharkhand 70 24 429684 33 5315 16 Karnataka 1844 36 3903084 128 40042 1 1 17 Kerala*** 5918 262 6455655 903 67476 8 53 61 18 Ladakh 26 27961 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 129 14 1030077 40 10734 21 Maharashtra 5089 75 7723959 222 143769 2 2 22 Manipur 78 2 134859 8 2120 23 Meghalaya 50 92096 7 1592 1 1 24 Mizoram 1412 74 221253 265 678 25 Nagaland 32 2 34677 2 758 26 Odisha 492 37 1277677 97 9116 27 Puducherry 10 1 163801 2 1962 28 Punjab 147 22 741096 40 17738 29 Rajasthan 321 14 1272873 69 9551 30 Sikkim 18 1 38662 3 451 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 505 30 3414004 74 38025 32 Telangana 637 22 786241 50 4111 33 Tripura 1 99951 919 34 Uttarakhand 592 7 428809 20 7691 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 700 19 2046249 80 23492 36 West Bengal 805 28 1994974 87 21197 Total# 22427 660 42475588 2531 516672 14 53 67 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 8 of deaths reported on 23rd March, + 53 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: All Covid restrictions to end from March 31, only face masks to remain mandatory

Latest India News