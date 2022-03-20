COVID pandemic: India reports 1,761 new cases with 127 fatalities in single day.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 26,240 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,479
- India saw a total of 3,196 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,761 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 127 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 20), the country saw a total of 3,196 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,65,122.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 26,240 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,479. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,26,60,658 samples have been tested up to March 19 for COVID-19. Of these 4,31,973 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The relatively lower number of cases came out of the lesser number of tests -- 9,011 -- conducted a day ago, which was a holiday in view of Holi festival.
With 61 fresh cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,694 while the death toll rose to 26,146, the latest health bulletin stated. Delhi on Friday had reported 140 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, and zero death. The city on Thursday had logged 148 cases with a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent, and one death.
On March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks. The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 19, it dipped to 393.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|9896
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|536
|29
|2303875
|46
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|11
|1
|64176
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|1365
|3
|716181
|1
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|51
|2
|818102
|5
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|35
|8
|90680
|11
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|175
|19
|1137695
|31
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11436
|4
|9
|Delhi
|602
|8
|1836886
|148
|26145
|10
|Goa
|64
|9
|241349
|13
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|384
|30
|1212405
|48
|10939
|12
|Haryana
|571
|32
|973291
|99
|10595
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|324
|44
|279848
|53
|4132
|2
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|133
|23
|448637
|38
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|148
|19
|429564
|24
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|2055
|53
|3902344
|154
|40033
|5
|5
|17
|Kerala***
|7289
|533
|6451349
|1321
|67197
|15
|44
|59
|18
|Ladakh
|47
|7
|27925
|12
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|1
|11350
|1
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|291
|50
|1029828
|81
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|5684
|226
|7722754
|394
|143765
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|103
|5
|134816
|9
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|60
|92058
|6
|1590
|24
|Mizoram
|2127
|106
|219548
|250
|674
|25
|Nagaland
|38
|1
|34663
|2
|758
|26
|Odisha
|767
|79
|1277153
|9116
|27
|Puducherry
|11
|3
|163793
|3
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|239
|17
|740918
|36
|17737
|29
|Rajasthan
|570
|83
|1272459
|140
|9551
|30
|Sikkim
|13
|38651
|1
|449
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|730
|66
|3413521
|127
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|738
|39
|785840
|91
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99950
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|653
|2
|428676
|13
|7689
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|893
|31
|2045854
|83
|23492
|36
|West Bengal
|1089
|80
|1994455
|141
|21193
|1
|1
|Total#
|27802
|1379
|42461926
|3383
|516352
|-35
|44
|71
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 12 of deaths reported on 19th Mar, +106 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )