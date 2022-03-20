COVID pandemic: India reports 1,761 new cases with 127 fatalities in single day.

Sunday, March 20, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 26,240 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2022 9:58 IST
Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 26,240 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,479
  • India saw a total of 3,196 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,761 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 127 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 20), the country saw a total of 3,196 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,65,122.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 26,240 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,479. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Natural COVID antibodies last 7 months in children, claims study

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,26,60,658 samples have been tested up to March 19 for COVID-19. Of these 4,31,973 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The relatively lower number of cases came out of the lesser number of tests -- 9,011 -- conducted a day ago, which was a holiday in view of Holi festival.

With 61 fresh cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,694 while the death toll rose to 26,146, the latest health bulletin stated. Delhi on Friday had reported 140 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, and zero death. The city on Thursday had logged 148 cases with a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent, and one death.

On March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks. The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 19, it dipped to 393.

 

ALSO READ: China reports first Covid deaths in more than a year; worst outbreak since 2019

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4   9896   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 536 29  2303875 46  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 11 64176 296      
4 Assam 1365 716181 6639      
5 Bihar 51 818102 12255      
6 Chandigarh 35 90680 11  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 175 19  1137695 31  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11436   4      
9 Delhi 602 1836886 148  26145      
10 Goa 64 241349 13  3830      
11 Gujarat 384 30  1212405 48  10939      
12 Haryana 571 32  973291 99  10595   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 324 44  279848 53  4132   2
14 Jammu and Kashmir 133 23  448637 38  4750      
15 Jharkhand 148 19  429564 24  5315      
16 Karnataka 2055 53  3902344 154  40033   5
17 Kerala*** 7289 533  6451349 1321  67197 15  44 59
18 Ladakh 47 27925 12  228      
19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 291 50  1029828 81  10733      
21 Maharashtra 5684 226  7722754 394  143765   3
22 Manipur 103 134816 2120      
23 Meghalaya 60   92058 1590      
24 Mizoram 2127 106  219548 250  674      
25 Nagaland 38 34663 758      
26 Odisha 767 79  1277153   9116      
27 Puducherry 11 163793 1962      
28 Punjab 239 17  740918 36  17737      
29 Rajasthan 570 83  1272459 140  9551      
30 Sikkim 13   38651 449      
31 Tamil Nadu 730 66  3413521 127  38025      
32 Telangana 738 39  785840 91  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99950   919      
34 Uttarakhand 653 428676 13  7689      
35 Uttar Pradesh 893 31  2045854 83  23492      
36 West Bengal 1089 80  1994455 141  21193   1
Total# 27802 1379  42461926 3383  516352 -35  44 71
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 12 of deaths reported on 19th Mar, +106 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

